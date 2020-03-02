New Dawn in Delta State as PEACrEc Establishes MILPOPPROF Chapter

The Peace and Conflict Resolution Resource Centre, PEACrEc, a non-profit/non-political organisation of professional information managers in Nigeria, with main objective to promote peaceful co-existence amongst relevant stakeholders with focus on security and response agencies using the instrumentality of public relations; on Thursday 27th, February 2020 inaugurated Delta State Chapter of the Military, Police and Paramilitary Public Relations Officers Forum, MILPOPPROF at the Police Officers Mess, Okwe in Asaba.

The event which was hosted by the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa brought together Public Relations Officers from the various security agencies in the state and other stakeholders in Delta State.

Colonel Kingsley Umoh, Chairman Board of Trustee, PEACrEc, in his opening address welcomed all to the epoch making event and explained the purpose for the establishment of the NGO over thirteen years ago, which among others was to bridge the communication gap and for better understanding of the operations of security agencies in Nigeria for a better synergy among the critical stakeholders and the general public.

The Chairman of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR,) Delta State chapter, Chief Patrick Ukah, who was represented by the State Vice Chairman, Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe delivered a lecture on the topic: “The Relevance of PR in National Security and Peace Building”.

Mr. Osakwe made it clear that, Public Relations is an important aspect of life and especially crucial in the resolution of the evolving landscape of insecurity and violent crime in today’s Nigeria and the world in general. More so, in today’s “VUCA world” (Volatility, Uncertainly, Complex and Ambiguity) the challenges of insecurity and public safety can be quite tasking and daunting. Therefore, to ride the wave and surmount any seaming challenges, leaders and the led must exercise influence and demonstrate competence while applying the principles of Public Relations at all times for good governance.

“Public Relations practice in the security sector, just like other sectors of the economy, must as a necessity use the process of research, planning, implementation, communication and evaluation in carrying out their duties. It therefore, becomes imperative for government and security agencies in Nigeria to imbibe the culture of public relations in its security operations so as effectively engage, connect and to bridge any gaps that may threaten national security. There is no doubt that security and public safety is an enabler for good habitation, investments and tourism, and the existence of any nation depends heavily on its effective security network system and this can only be achieved through positive engagements and effective communication between government and the governed”. Osakwe declared.

DCP Alhassan Aminu, representative of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, thanked PEACrEc for the initiative of the establishment of MILPOPPROF and said that the inauguration of Delta State Chapter will help to further build trust, avoid misconception and castigation of security agencies in the line of their operations, but will encourage cordial relationships among all the agencies and the general public.

Other dignitaries at the event include, Chief Edwin Uzor, Special Adviser to Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Col Elayo representative of the Commandant 63 Bridade Asaba, Nigerian Army, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, Chief I. Onyesom and Mrs. Odetola Funmilayo Coordinator of PEACrEc.