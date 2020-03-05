DELTA GOVT. GIVES WARRI, UVWIE AND ENVIRONS DRAINAGE CONTRACTORS ONE WEEK, TO MAKE IMPACT

The Director General, Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade. Ovuozourie Macaulay, has charged contractors handling the phases one and two of the master drainage project that cut across Warri, Uvwie and environs, to show more commitment to achieving the set target.

Specifically, the contracting firms – Levant and CCECC, have been enjoined to hasten up their activities taking advantage of the dry season that is just ending.

A press statement by Stella L. Sanu, PRO, WUEDA, disclosed that the DG, Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade. Ovuozourie Macaulay, gave the charge while inspecting the various sites handled by the contractors.

He cautioned that if the advantage of the delay in the rains was not taken to its maximum benefits, it would be difficult to make much impact by May, June and July when the rain starts pouring without ceasing.

“This month of March and April is what you have left to work effectively, as it will be difficult to work well in May. So utilize the period you are now to work in order to achieve maximum result before the rains which is already threatening to set in,” he stated.

Macaulay who is a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), urged the contractors to ensure that “the integrity of the job must be protected; I don’t want half hazard job.”

He stressed that the water hyacinth weeds, plastic bottles and various dirt flooding the canals must be removed, so that it would be obvious that work has been done.

In particular, he expressed displeasure at the inability of CCECC to commence work and gave one week to make appreciable impact on site.

Also, the WUEDA DG urged the communities to take responsibility for the dumping of refuse on the various canals that were being opened up asking them to rise up to the challenge and ensure that negative habits are checked.

He disclosed that henceforth he will not sit in his office waiting for site Engineers report, rather he will be coming out to see the level of work done, adding that the inspection of the sites has revealed much.

Speaking on behalf of Ajamimogha Okere Community, Mr. Barry O. Woods said that the community is set to give the contractors the conducive environment for them to do their job.

The Superintendent Manager, Levant Construction, Mr. William Taylor mentioned that they are in preparation stage clearing up the canal to ease the drainage, adding that the observations made so far by the DG will be addressed accordingly, and affirmed that they have good cooperation from the community.

In his response, the project Manager, CCECC Nig Ltd which is yet to mobilize to site, assured the DG that they will mobilize to site within the week.

The various sites visited by the DG on inspection are Ajamimogha bridge, Esisi bridge, Okere bridge and Ogboro bridge.

Thereafter Levant Construction yard and that of CCECC was also visited by the DG.