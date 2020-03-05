HoReps: ELUMELU SEEKS FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY IN ASABA, AS BILL PASSES SECOND READING, REFERRED TO COMMITTEE

The House of Representatives on Wednesday , 4th March, passed to second reading a bill seeking for the establishment of a Federal University of Technology in Asaba, Delta State.

The Bill sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, is to provide quality technical education amongst others, for teeming youths of the region and Nigeria in general.

The bill is titled, ” A bill for an Act to Provide for Establishment of Federal University of Technology, Asaba, Delta State for the Promotion and Development of Technical Education in Nigeria and to make Comprehensive Provisions for its Due Management and Administration; and for Other Related Matters”.

Hon. Ndudi Elumelu moved for the second reading of the Bill and was seconded by Rep. Kingsley Chinda at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Leading the debate Hon. Elumelu stated that the Bill, which composes of 29 clauses and divided into five (6) parts seeks to establish the Federal University of Technology Asaba, Delta State, which will be charged with the responsibility to implement training for the development of technologist in the country, measure, evaluate students and make comprehensive provisions for its management and administration amongst others.

According to him, the desire for the university is to provide more opportunities and create a level playing field for all Nigerians seeking to gain technical education in the region which is not only the bedrock of development but also in line with the recommendations of the United Nations Educational Scientific and cultural organization (UNESCO), which says that a minimum of 26 percent of a country’s annual budget and 6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) should be invested in funding education.

In giving justification for the establishment of the University, Hon. Elumelu who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, said that “Asaba in Delta state is one of the few state capitals without a federal university despite its advancement, population and strategic location” adding that the need to address the technologically disadvantaged situation in the area has also necessitated the desire to propose the institution.

Elumelu, who described the bill as a straight forward legislation, urged members to support the establishment of the institution in Asaba, as the site of the College of Education (Technical) being proposed for its location already “has facilities that can meet the standard of a University, hence the need for the upgrade”.

He listed the facilities to include, School of Vocational Studies, Standard and Well Equipped Functional Library, Administrative blocks, Staff quarters, Lecture Theatres, Shuttle buses, Multipurpose hall, Health centre, Technical works building and Playing grounds amongst others and appealled for overwhelming support from members to vote the bill for second reading.

Members unanimously voted in favour of the Bill which was passed for second reading and subsequently referred to the House Committee on Tertiary Education for further legislative action.