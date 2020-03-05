REPS APPROVE N346.388 BILLION BUDGET FOR NDDC

The House of Representatives has approved N346.388 billion budget for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for 2019 financial year ending on May 31, 2020.

After a clause by clause consideration of the budget at the Committee of Supply, it was approved at Wednesday’s plenary presided over the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

A breakdown of the budget indicates that the sum of N22.338 billion is for personnel cost, N13.466billion was voted for overhead expenditure, while the sum of N4.083 billion is for Internal Capital Expenditure.

Also, the sum of N306.500 billion was appropriated for developmental projects in the Niger Delta.

Speaking with journalists, shortly after the approval of the budget, the chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the parliament will ensure that the budget is well utilized.

He expressed hopes that with the passage of the budget, things will begin to take shape in the oil-producing states.

According to him, “NDDC, has witnessed many setbacks; the region is suffering despite billions of naira budgeted for its development, now that the commission has a budget to work with, the narration is going to change for good; it is no longer going to be business as usual.”