UKAH APPLAUDS STAKEHOLDERS FOR PARTNERING GOVT TO BOOST EDUCATION SECTOR

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has commended the Old Boys and Parents Teachers Associations as well as other well meaning individuals /corporate organisations in the state for their contributions towards complementing the Okowa administration’s commitment in boosting the education sector in the state.

Chief Ukah, who made the call in Asaba on Monday, 2nd March, when the Old Students Association of St. Ambrose College, Ushiefrun, Ughelli South Local Government Area, led by its National President, Comrade Mike Okeme, paid him a courtesy call, said that the gesture was aimed creating a conducive learning environment for children in schools.

The Commissioner said that the ministry would strengthen it’s partnership with old boys associations, Parents Teachers Associations, traditional rulers and other stakeholders towards improving the education sector, especially in tackling the raging menace of vandalization of school facilities.

Chief Ukah, who urged good spirited individuals to complement government’s effort in revamping the sector, informed the old student’s association that the ministry had introduced a programme known as ‘a school in my community ‘ in order to encourage the people to protect school infrastructure in their domain.

While saying that the needs of schools had been categorized into primary and secondary needs, the Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner maintained that laboratory facilities in schools, water and toilet facilities would be given priority, adding that the state government would build a cluster of corpers camps even as he stressed the need for corpers with area of specialization in education impact on the children by carrying out their teaching activities.

In his remarks, the National President of the Old Students Association of St. Ambrose College, Ushiefrun, Comrade Mike Okeme, who lauded Chief Ukah for several innovations in the education sector, particularly in galvanising the sector to enviable height in the state, said that that as a new EXCO the association deemed it necessary to seek ways of partnering with the ministry so as to fashioning out ways of contributing to the growth and development of the school.

Comrade Okeme who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour and SERVCOM, recalled that the school was founded in 1963 as a Roman Catholic school but later changed to Ogbaweni Grammar School, noting that the school needed desks, chairs, tables, perimeter fencing and toilet and laboratory facilities.

He said that the association would partner with PTAs to ensure that the standard of education in the area was improved.