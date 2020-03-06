2023 Elections: WHY MEGA PARTY IS ZONING GOVERNORSHIP TICKET TO DELTA CENTRAL

Citing equity and fairness, the Mega Party of Nigeria, Delta State Chapter has resolved to zone the governorship ticket of the party in 2023 general elections to Delta Central senatorial district.

The interim executive of the party under the leadership of Comrade Austin Onori who reached the resolution at a stakeholders meeting of the party in Asaba, said the zoning arrangement was free of rancour, bitterness, acrimony and devoid of rivalry among the senatorial zones.

Onori who briefed journalists after the enlarged stakeholders meeting maintained that it is of great importance for the party to maintain such a noble practice for the interest of peace and development of the state even as he urged the Urhobo nation to look inward and select someone that will be presented to the entire state through the party in 2023.

“We call on the other zones to support the Delta Central people to produce the next governor of the state through the party. The MPN is currently undergoing a rebuilding process in the state, because the party will not just feature candidates that will win various seats in the next general elections and LG Council election but will produce the next Governor of the State.”

According to the party Chairman, “we are currently registering members in all the wards in the State. I urge Deltans to go to the nearest ward to for their registration. We will not hesitate to partner with any political party that shares the same ideology with our party.”