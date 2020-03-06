Delta Schools Sports Festival: UKAH DESCRIBES STUDENTS’ ACCOMMODATION, VENUE AS CONDUCIVE

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has described the various hostels and halls in Delta State University, Anwai campus, that will provide temporary camp and accommodation for pupils and students for the final stage of the State School Sports Festival billed to hold in Asaba from March 8 to March 12, 2020, as healthy and safe for the athletes.

Chief Ukah, who stated this in Asaba yesterday (06/03/2020) during an inspection visit to the campus to ascertain the conduciveness of the hostels that would accommodate the children, including male and female hostels, Council and Ogbeogonogo Halls, said that he was impressed with the state of the accommodation.

He commended the Provost of the institution for his efforts at ensuring that there was security in the campus and for keeping the premises of the institution neat, especially the male and female hostels.

The Commissioner, who reiterated the unflinching determination of the ministry to showcase a befitting and world class schools sports festival, noted that on arrival into the campus the pupils and students for the sports competition would be accredited by the officials of the ministry.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner also visited the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, venue of majority of the events, where he was conducted round some of the facilities, including the Indoor Sports Hall, by the Director-General of Delta State Sports Commission, Mr. Chris Anaziah.

Earlier in his remarks, the Provost of Delta State University, Anwai campus, Prof. Enamiroro Patrick Oghuvbu, informed the commissioner that security have been beefed up in the campus in order to avert any eventuality.

The Provost assured the commissioner that he would ensure that the hostels were conducive, stressing that the the University usually placed high premium on the security of lives and property of every individual in the campus.