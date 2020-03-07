DSIEC Set to Conduct Bye Elections in Delta

The Chairman Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Chief Mike Ogbodu has urged all stakeholders, political parties in the state to be law abiding ahead of the bye elections to fill four Councillorship positions in four Local Government Areas of the state.

Chief Ogbodu who spkoke at a stakeholders meeting in Asaba, said the bye elections ware neccesited by death of the Councillors in four LGAs, Ndokwa East, Sapele, Isoko North and Okpe, saying the bye elections will take place in ward 18 (Oyede1) in Isoko Noth, Ward 4 (Abala) in Ndokwa East, Ward ii in Sapele and Ward 17 (Okwuabude) in Okpe Local Government Area respectively.

He advised the political parties to be law abiding in their campaigns for the election just as he promised that the commission will be fair in the conduct of the elections. Political Parties, security agencies and members of the press attended the stakeholders meeting.