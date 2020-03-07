Inspiring: MONICA DONGBAN-MENSEM, NEW AG. COURT OF APPEAL PRESIDENT, CONTROLS TRAFFIC IN ABUJA

Meet Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Nigeria’s acting President of the Court of Appeal, who spends her free time controlling traffic on some of the busy roads in Abuja, the nation’s Federal capital.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal for an initial period of three (3) months, with effect from Friday, March 6, 2020, when the former President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, CFR, statutorily retired from service.

Following the murder of her son by a hit and run driver 8 years ago, Justice Dongban-Mensem, now spends part of her time controlling traffic in Abuja.

The acting president of the appellate judicial arm of government, says many drivers in Nigeria do not understand the rules and hopes her voluntary effort will contribute towards making our road users more conscious and tolerant as they drive and she can play a major role in changing the psyche of Nigerian drivers and ensuring proper knowledge of the road.

While she never knew the driver who killed her son, she is determined to touch as many road users as she can, and save as many lives as possible.

Apart from ensuring free flow of vehicles in the nation’s capital, she also visits motor parks to educate drivers.

Justice Mensem, who is the next most senior Judge of the Court of Appeal, will be acting as the President, pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal may be made by President Buhari subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

We can all learn from Her Lordship’s selflessness. I know I’m truly inspired.

Culled from the Twitter handle of MASTER SERGEANT Shehu Ibrahim Agara (MHR) @magmal11