BUHARI APPOINTS OCHEI, FORMER SPEAKER OF DELTA ASSEMBLY, AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NIMASA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rt Hon (Engr) Victor Ochei Esq, as the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services in the Nigerian Maritime Administration And Security Agency (NIMASA).

A statement by Mr. Nkem Osu, Chief Press Secretary to Rt. Hon Victor Ochei, disclosed that the appointment of the new Executive Director and former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the Dr Dakuku Peterside led board, which was inaugurated on March 10, 2016, and the recently approved NIMASA Board also comprises a new Director- General and two other executive directors.

Ochei a former speaker of the fifth Delta House of Assembly is a consummate front- row grassroots politician, versed in diverse cerebral disciplines such as engineering, financial management, corporate governance, education administration, legal practitioning. He is also a pragmatic and prolific businessman and philanthropist extra-ordinaire.

