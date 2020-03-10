Ochei Thanks Pres. Buhari, Pledges Unalloyed Commitment To Excellence At NIMASA.

The newly sworn-in Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services of the Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency,( NIMASA), Rt Hon Victor Ochei, has expressed his profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him to the executive board, just as he also pledged total commitment to ensuring that NIMASA becomes a model of excellence, in line with the founding objectives of the agency.

A statement by Nkem Osu, Chief Press Secretary to Rt Hon Victor Ochei, disclosed that Ochei was speaking at a brief but colourful handing over ceremony at the agency’s Lagos corporate headquarters, where Dr Bashir Yusuf Jamoh led executive board, succeeded the outgoing Dr Dakuku Peterside’s team whose four year tenure elapsed on March 10, 2020 following his appointment on March 10 201i6.

“I am grateful to the Almighty God and of course, President Muhammadu Buhari for finding me worthy of this onerous task. As a result of this honour, I am totally committed to contributing my quota in the drive to take NIMASA to greater heights. It is the only veritable option that justifies the trust the nation placed on my appointment”, he said.

He further urged the board and staff of the agency to engage in seamless synergy, in order to achieve the set out goals of NIMASA, in accordance with the developmental strides of the Buhari administration.

Ochei also thanked his predecessors for their patriotic disposition in the discharge of duties.”I am equally grateful to outgoing executive board, for the love and labour to our motherland. Your exemplary services have reinforced my zeal to ensure that NIMASA excels”, he concluded.