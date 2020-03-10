OTUARO DEDICATES PEACE AWARD TO OKOWA, N-DELTANS; PROMISES TO DO MORE

– By Bulou Kosin

Deputy Governor of Delta State and recipient of Independent Newspapers Limited’s award of “Peace Ambassador of the Niger Delta 2019”, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has dedicated the award to all drivers and Niger Delta cooperators with peace, and his principal, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Receiving the award at the ceremony which held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, weekend, Otuaro said: “I’m excited. I’m thankful to God and Publishers of Independent Newspapers Limited for finding me worthy of this award of Peace Ambassador of the Niger Delta 2019”.

“There is no gainsaying that the phenomenon of peace is critical to nation building and of course peace in the Niger Delta is very important. Oil facilities in Delta State, indeed the Niger Delta were targeted for destruction in agitation. We made efforts to foster peace and I’m happy that our modest efforts are being today recognized”, Otuaro said.

“I dedicate this peace award to all drivers, institutions and platforms for peace set up by Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State, namely Land and Waterways Security Committee, Bureau for Orientation, Traditional Institutions, Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Vandalism of Oil and Gas Facilities and the cooperative people of the Niger Delta. This peace award will spur us to do more!”, Otuaro promised.