Pres. Buhari Inaugurates NDDC Advisory Committee, Says N3.7bn Recovered from NDDC Contractors

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has today, March 10, 2020, inaugurated the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Advisory Committee at the presidential villa.

The committee, which comprises the nine governors of the Niger Delta region, has the duty of advising the board of the commission in line with the mandate of the NDDC.

Buhari while inaugurating the committee said N3.7billion has been recovered from Niger Delta Development Commission contractors.

He explained that the recovery was made by anti-graft agencies looking into the operations of the NDDC.

Buhari stated, ‘‘To date, the EFCC and other agencies of Government have recovered over N3.7billion in cash as well as various assets worth billions of Naira from some contractors and former Directors of the Commission.

‘‘Furthermore, I am told that Government agencies have placed liens on over N6bn of assets which are being investigated.’’