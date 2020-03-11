SECONDUS SAYS PDP GOVERNORS ARE THE PILLARS OF NIGERIA, AS GOV WIKE DESCRIBES PDP AS THE ONLY HOPE FOR NIGERIA

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has declared that PDP Governors are the pillars of the country, as they are the only leaders executing key projects.

This is as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike stated that PDP remains the only hope for the sustenance of development in the country.

They spoke on Tuesday, 10th March, 2020, at the Government House Port Harcourt during a condolence visit by the National Working Committee of the PDP to Governor Wike over the passage of his uncle, Late Chief Charles Wike and the chaplain of the Government House Port Harcourt, Venerable Sunday Opara.

The National Chairman of PDP noted that without the outstanding performance of PDP Governors, there wouldn’t be Nigeria.

He said: “PDP Governors are the pillars of our party. They are also the pillars of Nigeria. Without the performance of PDP Governors, there will be no nation.

“In the past few weeks, the country has been on a free fall. But the PDP Governors continue to perform.”

He said in Rivers State, Governor Wike has turned the entire State into a huge construction site, delivering on his Campaign promises to Rivers people.

“Rivers State has been turned into a construction site. We pray God to give you the strength to continue to work for Rivers people, ” he said.

He said that the Rivers State Governor has been a strong source of support and inspiration to the National Working Committee.

He prayed God to continue to strengthen and embolden Governor Wike to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Secondus said that the leadership of PDP was in Rivers State to share the moment of grief with Governor Wike.

“We are here to share your pain with you

Our prayer to God is that you are not distracted. We believe that only God can comfort you and your family, ” he said.

Speaking, Governor Wike assured the National Working Committee that he will continue to support the PDP to grow stronger.

He said that for Nigerians, the PDP represents the only hope for all Nigerians.

He said: “For us, PDP is the only hope. We have no other place to go to. This is the only hope for all Nigerians.”

Governor Wike described his Late uncle, Chief Charles Wike as an educationist who contributed to the development of his community.

He said that the family finds solace in God who has been with them them at this trying time.

The Governor described the Late Chaplain of Government House Port Harcourt as a committed cleric who provided the needed spiritual support.

He said during the elections, the late cleric provided the prayer support that ensured the victory of Rivers people.