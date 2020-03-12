MACAULEY CONGRATULATES OCHEI ON HIS APPOINTMENT AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, NIMASA

Renowned youth advocate and convener of African Leadership Network for Youths (ALNET), a globally recognized platform for Youth Empowerment and Human Capital Development, Hon. Eddy Macauley, has congratulated former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Onyekachi Ochei, on his recent appointment as Executive Director, Maritme Labour and Cabotage Services, Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency,( NIMASA), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Eddy Macauley, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and a contestant in the last APC, Isoko Federal Constituency primaries for the House of Representatives, noted that the recognition bestowed on Rt. Hon. Victor was a testimony to his brilliant track record as the Delta state House of Assembly Speaker and the excellent contributions he has made in ensuring the robust growth, vibrancy and sustenance of the APC, not only in Delta State but indeed in the South South zone.

Macauley, who also hailed President Buhari for the astute choice of Hon. Victor Ochei to handle this huge national assignment, expressed gratitude to the President for giving Delta it’s pride of place in the national space with this appointment and while expressing confidence in the ability and capacity of Hon. Ochei to deliver on his new mandate with unalloyed commitment, assured the total support and loyalty of his political family to the new ED, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, NIMASA in the collective effort to take APC and Nigeria to the NEXT LEVEL.

The full message reads thus:

“On behalf of my political family, I heartily congratulate the distinguished Rt. Hon. Victor Onyekachi Ochei on his appointment as Executive Director, Maritme Labour and Cabotage Services, Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency,( NIMASA), by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Your well deserved appointment is clearly a recognition of your sterling attributes as a post-modern thinker with a charismatic personality and a visionary leadership mindset, a level headed and articulate human being with youth and bundles of energy in abundance going for you.

Your reign as Speaker of the Delta Assembly, has been acclaimed as the most progressive, dynamic, robust and innovative tenure in the history of the House so far and your committed zeal to impact positively on the overall structure and essence of the Assembly was as revolutionary as it was fulfilling and I have no doubts that you will bring the same energy, verve, articulation and dynamism to bear on your new national assignment with NIMASA.

I also wish to commend His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of our Armed Forces, for his astute choice and approval of Hon. Victor Ochei as Executive Director, Maritme Labour and Cabotage Services, Nigerian Maritime Administration And Safety Agency, (NIMASA).

This appointment is not only an indication that Mr. President means well and has the interest of Delta State at heart, but that he indeed recognizes those who are contributing positively towards ensuring the robust growth, vibrancy and sustenance of the APC, not only in Delta State but indeed in the South South zone.

We understand the challenges ahead of Hon. Victor Ochei and we are happy to identify with you, pledge our complete dedication to the cause, assure you that our loyalty and commitment to your success in this new office is total and re-affirm our collective resolve to always give you the required support to take our party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, to the NEXT LEVEL.

Once again, Congratulations Sir”.

Signed:

Eddy Macauley

For: Eddy Macauley Political Family