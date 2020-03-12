SPORTS MINISTER COMMENDS OKOWA FOR SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

Delta State Government has been playing a leading role in sports development in the country, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has said.

Dare who disclosed this yesterday during a courtesy call on the Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, Asaba, noted that the state has been doing great exploits in sporting activities.

According to him, the state performed excellently well during the National Youth Sports Festival held in Illori, Kwara State.

The Minister noted that he has seen consistency in sports development in Delta State since Senator Okowa became the governor of the state.

He stated that his team was in the state to identify with Governor Okowa’s efforts towards sports development .

“As a country and as a Ministry, all our plans are going on smoothly for the 2020 Olympics,” the Minister said, pointing out that a good number of the athletes that they were preparing for the world sporting events were from Delta State.

The Minister who was accompanied by the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, commended Okowa for making the NYSC orientation camp in the state one of the best in the country.

Receiving the Minister and his entourage, Governor Okowa said that the state was very passionate in promoting sporting activities through sports development.

Okowa stated that the state government had institutionalized Head masters’ cup, Principals’ cup and school sports festival with a view to harnessing the sports potentials in the state.

While expressing hope that everything was ready for the 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo State, the governor said that the state would give the needed support to its team to enable them excel.

“We are going to give the needed support to our team.It is our hope that Delta State would host the next edition of the National Sports Festival,” the governor stated, even as he expressed hope that Nigeria would do better in the 2020 Olympics.

At the end of the visit, the minister and his entourage moved to the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba where they were conducted round various facilities at the stadium by the Chairman, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick; Chief Solomon Ogba and the Chairman, Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Toniobok Okowa.

Earlier, Governor Okowa received the torch of unity for the 2020 National Sports Festival at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba.