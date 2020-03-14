PRESS STATEMENT

DSP OMO-AGEGE DID NOT MAKE DISPARAGING COMMENTS AGAINST APC CHIEFTAINS IN THE SOUTH-SOUTH

*** ADVISES MISCHIEF-MAKERS AND AGENTS OF DESTABILIZATION FOR A CHANGE OF HEART TO FACILITATE UNITY AND PRODUCTIVITY IN THE ZONE

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has dissociated himself from disparaging statements being circulated online against some APC chieftains in the South-South geopolitical zone and mischievously credited to him.

Specifically, the Deputy President of the Senate attributed the statements to the handiwork of fifth columnists and agents of destabilization masquerading as supporters.

According to him, such disparaging remarks borne out of sterile imaginings of mischief-makers against stalwarts of the party from the South-South zone or any part of the federation can never emanate from him.

Senator Omo-Agege who also doubles as APC South-South Leader, noted that some enemies of the region were hellbent on causing disaffection in the South-South.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Deputy President of the Senate did not make any disparaging remarks against any personality from the South South geopolitical zone.

“For the records, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege would like to be left out of whatever mischievous scheme or deadly politics being played out by some unscrupulous characters in the region for whatever selfish reasons.

“His focus, as he has always stated, is to bring qualitative development to the South-South for the benefits of all the people.

“He would not be distracted by the antics of social media rats who continue to abuse the privilege offered by the social media to publish falsehood against him with the aim of setting him up against other leaders in the region.

“We implore all well-meaning supporters and media houses to always verify sources of statements before circulating such as fifth columnists abound everywhere.”

Signed:

Yomi Odunuga,

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate.

14 March, 2020.