PDP Ward Congress: GOV WIKE BUILDING FORMIDABLE GRASSROOTS-BASED PARTY – Obuah

Elated by the success of the Ward Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which held across the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State on Saturday, March 14, 2020, the Chairman of the party in the State, Bro. Felix Obuah says the goodwill that facilitated the landmark achievement was the handiwork of Governor Nyesom Wike and should be given a rousing applause for building a formidable, grassroots-based party that would be unbeatable.

A press statement signed by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State and released on Monday, March 16, 2020, disclosed that, speaking at Ward 4, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) shortly after casting his vote in the Ward Congress of the party, Bro. Obuah said the governor through his support and dedication has made the PDP a peoples’ movement where the hopes and aspirations of Rivers people would be met in subsequent elections.

He expressed appreciation to all members of the PDP in the State for making the Ward Congress a momentous event, noting that they have made the party proud and treading on the path where other political parties have failed woefully.

Stressing that internal democracy has come to stay in the PDP, Bro. Obuah applauded Governor Wike for his unwavering support and dedication to the party at the local, state and national levels, adding that these attributes have majorly contributed to the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the party.

“Rivers people can once again see the difference between noisemakers and a group of self-seeking individuals desperate to hijack the State machinery to further their personal aggrandizement in the other political party; and a trusted, purpose-driven people in the PDP, determined to serve and provide good governance to Rivers people”, Bro. Obuah declared.

The State PDP Chairman reiterated that last weekend’s PDP Ward Congress which held in the 319 Wards in the State has vindicated their position that PDP is the party of Rivers people and that no other party is an alternative.