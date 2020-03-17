WE ARE SATISFIED WITH YOUR LEADERSHIP, ASSEMBLY MEMBERS TELL DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI

A vote of confidence has been passed on the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the leadership of the Seventh Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly by the members of the house.

The confidence vote was sequel to a motion to that effect during plenary by the Member Representing Ika North East, Hon Anthony Elekeokwuri, seconded by the member representing Patani State Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Sinebe and unanimously adopted.

Opening debate on the motion, Hon Elekeokuri said the motion was based on the achievements of the house under the leadership of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, stressing that the vote of confidence would spur them to do more for the state legislature.

Hon Elekeokwuri stated that the leadership has done well, maintaining that bills passed in the house have immensely helped the growth of the state with particular reference to the job creation law which he noted has brought dividends of government to the people.

LEADERSHIP OF THE HOUSE LED BY THE SPEAKER, RT HON SHERIFF OBOREVWORI HAS DONE VERY WELL – Hon Anthony Elekeokwuri

Hon Elekeokuri commended the training and retraining of members even as he described the House as very stable, noting that the stability of the House is a clear pointer to the fact that the leadership has done well.

In their contributions, Honourable Members Representing Ndokwa West, Charles Emetulu; Aniocha North, Emeka Nwaobi; Warri South West, Emomotimi Guwor; Aniocha South, Austin Chikezie; Warri South I, Austin Uroye; Ethiope West, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu; Udu, Peter Uviejitobor; Sapele, Felix Anirah; Burutu I, Forteta Asupa; and Isoko South I, Kenneth Ogba, eulogized the Speaker for the magnificent work of his leadership.

They pointed out that the Assembly Complex was now wearing a new look under the leadership of the Speaker, adding that the Legislative Quarters have also been given a face-lift.

The Lawmakers said even new members have never been made to feel they were neophytes, emphasizing that they are at peace to support the motion on behalf of their various constituencies.

The legislators also commended Rt Hon Oborevwori for not being carried away by the aura of power, describing him as humble and a competent leader.

MR SPEAKER, YOU ARE LEADING US VERY WELL — Hon Emeka Nwaobi

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori thanked the House for the show of love with a promise to continue to improve on the leadership of the House.

The Speaker stated that the explicit vote of confidence reposed on the Leadership of the House was encouraging and assured that he will continue to lead the House by the consensus of majority of Members.

Rt Hon Oborevwori called for continued support and prayers for the Leadership of the House.