Covid-19: ABUJA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION COMPANY SHUTS DOWN OFFICES TO CUSTOMERS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, DIRECTS ALL COMPLAINTS TO BE MADE VIA PHONE CALLS, SOCIAL MEDIA

In view of the precarious situation that the coronavirus pandemic presents in the global community, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has put in place the following control measures.

1. Henceforth, complaints/faults reporting will be via telephone calls, social media, emails etc.

2. Walk in customers has been forthwith suspended until there is a marked improvement in the health of the global community. This is to control and thoroughly reduce one on one co tact and ensure the social space.

3. Customers, visitors to any AEDC office will be provided with hand sanitizer and/or running water with soap to wash theie hands.

4. Handheld infrared thermometer will also be used to monitor the temperature of visitors/customers to any AEDC office.

5. Customers applying for meter will be expected to download and print out the form from our website, complete same and submit it by scanning it into our email box.

6. Customers making complaint through email, telephone calls and any of our social media platforms are expected to provide their CONTRACT NUMBER, telephone number, house address and landmarks for ease of identification.

7. Customers making payment for their electricity consumption are advised to use any of our online payment channels, which include:

http://www.paga.com, http://www.kallakpower.com & http://www.quickteller.com

All these measure came into effect today March 18th, 2020.