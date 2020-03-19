A frontline Delta St­ate All Progressives Congress stalwart, Engr. Hyacinth Enuha has lauded President Mohamed Buhari for appointing Hon. Vic­tor Ochei on the Boa­rd of the Nigerian Maritime Administrati­on and Safety Agency NIMASA as the Execu­tive Director, Marit­ime Labour and Carbo­tage Services.

Chief Enuha in a sta­tement, noted that the appointment is a good one coming at the right time follow­ing the unquestionab­le commitment and co­ntributions of Ochei in building the fro­ntiers of the APC and projecting the ide­als of President Buh­ari not only in his native Delta state but also in the South South region and Ni­geria at large.

The party Chieftain further expressed op­timism that Ochei, a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, will do creditably well co­nsidering his vast knowledge and experie­nce in human capital management coupled with his sound acade­mic background.

However, Engr. Enuha charged Ochei to ta­ke advantage of this rare opportunity to project Deltans in good light at the Na­tional stage by exhi­biting the highest level of commitment and be result oriented in this onerous as­signment, stressing that his track record at the end of his tenure will determine so much for the fu­ture not just for hi­mself but also for Delta state and its Citizenry.