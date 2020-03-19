A frontline Delta State All Progressives Congress stalwart, Engr. Hyacinth Enuha has lauded President Mohamed Buhari for appointing Hon. Victor Ochei on the Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency NIMASA as the Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Carbotage Services.
Chief Enuha in a statement, noted that the appointment is a good one coming at the right time following the unquestionable commitment and contributions of Ochei in building the frontiers of the APC and projecting the ideals of President Buhari not only in his native Delta state but also in the South South region and Nigeria at large.
The party Chieftain further expressed optimism that Ochei, a former speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, will do creditably well considering his vast knowledge and experience in human capital management coupled with his sound academic background.
However, Engr. Enuha charged Ochei to take advantage of this rare opportunity to project Deltans in good light at the National stage by exhibiting the highest level of commitment and be result oriented in this onerous assignment, stressing that his track record at the end of his tenure will determine so much for the future not just for himself but also for Delta state and its Citizenry.