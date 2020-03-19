Appeal Court Victory: ENEMIES OF PROGRESS DECIDED TO SLOW DOWN MY INTENDED PROJECTS, DISTRACT ME WITH NEEDLESSLY DISRUPTIVE LITIGATIONS – Ifeanyi Ubah

APPEAL COURT REAFFIRMS MY ELECTORAL VICTORY, NULLIFIES JUSTICE KAWU’S VOID JUDGEMENT AND STRIKES OUT CHRIS UBA’S APPEAL: OBINNA UZOH AND ANANI CLETUS FINED (N250,000) TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY THOUSAND NAIRA EACH.

To God be the glory, the Appeal Court Abuja today, set aside the January 17, 2019 FCT High Court ruling of Justice Kawu in a unanimous Judgement delivered by Justice Stephen Jonah Adah.

The judgement of Justice Kawu was set aside for being a nullity on the grounds that the lower court lacked jurisdiction, and that I was denied fair hearing by Justice Kawu as I was not served with the court processes. Additionally, the court of Appeal ruled that the originating summons in the suit which was not signed by any lawyer is a worthless piece of paper which renders the entire proceedings a nullity. The court also held that statute of limitation cannot be used to hide or cover the illegality that was meted out against me by the lower court.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal, granted my appeal and set aside the Judgement of Justice Kawu. The Court also granted a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from tampering with my Certificate of Return. The court also awarded the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000) to be paid to me by Obinna Uzoh and Anani Cletus.

Furthermore, Chris Uba Vs Anani Cletus Appeal was dismissed and INEC Vs Chris Uba was also upheld as the FCT High Court has no jurisdiction to grant the Order of Mandamus compelling INEC to issue Chris Uba Certificate of Return dismissing the judgement of the FCT High Court by Justice Adeniyi A. O.

Let me again, thank the almighty God for giving me this victory and my people for their prayers and support throughout the period of litigations. To the Nigerian judiciary, you have again risen to defend our democracy and for this, I say thank you for being the last bastion for the common man. I am immensely grateful to my family, friends, and loyal supporters who so generously contributed their time and effort to my cause.

I see the judgement of the Appeal Court as a true reflection of the overwhelming wishes of the good people of Anambra South, freely expressed in the February 23, 2019 election. I believe that this judgement from the Appeal Court will put an end to the side distractions of retrogressive elements touting unmerited mandate. It also pertinent to note that prosecution of parties involved in this judicial illegality is currently ongoing at the Federal High Court Abuja.

It is quite unfortunate that these enemies of progress decided to slow down my intended projects and distract me with needlessly disruptive litigations, making me the only Senator in Nigeria with an ongoing election court case. However, now that the legal battles are over, this is the time to focus on the task of rebuilding and recovering Anambra South and the Igbo economy from its present state.

It is important to note that this victory signifies a historical step to a glorious beginning for Anambra South. There is need to rise above politics to do what is best for our constituents. To my constituents, I look forward to continuing to serve in your best interest as your Senator. Come what may, my word is my bond. I will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Anambra South, the Igbo Nation and Nigeria at large.

Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Ubah.

Anambra South Senatorial District.