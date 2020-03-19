Corona Virus: DELTA SETS UP HOLDING CENTRES

Citizens and residents of Delta State should note that as a precautionary measure to mitigate against the potential spread of the Corona Virus, the Delta State government has set up 11 holding facilities across the state.

These centers, which have been set up in accordance with NCDC guidelines, can be located at the following healthcare facilities:

1. General Hospital, Okwe;

2. General Hospital, Ogwashi Uku;

3. Central Hospital, Ughelli;

4. Central Hospital, Warri;

5. General Hospital, Bomadi;

6. Central Hospital, Sapele;

7. Central Hospital, Kwale;

8. General Hospital, Ekpan;

9. Central Hospital, Oleh;

10. General Hospital, Agbor;

11. Eku Baptist Hospital; and

12. Asaba Specialist Hospital.

Finally, if you or anyone you know may have been exposed to the Corona Virus, please contact the Delta State

COVID-19 HOTLINES: 08033521961, 08035078541, 08030758179, 08031230021. #coronavirusupdate #fightcovid19