Council Poll: POLITICAL PARTIES IN DELTA ENDORSE TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATES

Ahead of the forthcoming bye elections in four councillorship positions in the state, the Forum of Registered Political Parties FRPP, in Delta State has expressed its willingness to abide by the law governing the conduct of the local government election in the state.

FRPP in a press statement endorsed by Amb. Oke Idawene, and Chief Efe Tobor, Chairman and Secretary respectively of the group, pointed out that statutory payments of N30,000 and N50,000, by councillorship and chairmanship candidates of political parties over years was enshrined in the laws of Delta State and FRPP will comply accordingly.

Idawene and Tobor who doubles as the Chairmen of Social Democratic Party SDP and New Nigerian People’s Party NNPP respectively in Delta State, observed that tax clearance certificate was a major prerequisite which shows that prospective councillor and chairman are responsible citizens worthy to occupy public offices.

While passing a vote of confidence on the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission DSIEC, FRPP called on Deltans, political parties and stakeholders in the state to support DSIEC in carrying out its constitutional responsibilities.

It could be recalled that the DSIEC has announced its readiness to conduct bye elections on the 4th of April, 2020 to fill the vacancies of four councillorship positions in four LGAs of Ndokwa East ward 4, Isoko North ward 18, Okpe ward 17 and Sapele ward 11.