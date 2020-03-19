Macaulay Lauds IPA For Promoting Isoko Language

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has lauded the Isoko Positive Agenda (IPA) for its determination at promoting the Isoko culture especially the efforts made so far to stimulate the Isoko language particularly among the primary school pupils in Isoko.

This compliment was contained in a press release by Stella L. Sanu, PRO, WUEDA, which further stated that Comrade Macaulay, who is the Director General of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA), commended the group for maintaining their non-partisan stance in conducting their affairs.

According to the statement, Comrade Macaulay noted that the IPA encouraged the introduction of the learning of Isoko language as a subject in all the primary schools in Isoko South and Isoko North Council Areas – the two council areas that make up Isoko nation.

Speaking at Oleh during the annual general meeting (AGM) of IPA, Macaulay who was the special guest of honour, appreciated the group for the singular objective of taking measures to ensure that Isoko as a spoken language was sustained for the future generations.

He also acknowledged that the IPA collaborated with the management of Quest FM Radio, Ughelli to institute a weekly Isoko language quiz with the group sponsoring the primary school pupils to participate, even as he added that promoting Isoko language was a laudable one that should be supported by all Isoko sons and daughters irrespective of their political leanings as it was beneficial to all.

Macaulay extoled IPA for its non-partisan posture noting that though the group’s membership is drawn from different political parties, IPA has distanced itself from politics.

The newly inaugurated Chairman of IPA, Chief John Araka disclosed that the Isoko language project has come to stay, and solicited for support to sustain the momentum of success.