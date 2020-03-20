Culture and Tradition, Edo News, News

GOV. OBASEKI HOSTS OBA OF BENIN, OTHER TRADITIONAL RULERS IN GOVT HOUSE

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, met with members of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs led by his Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at the EXCO Chambers in Government House, Benin City.

Key issues discussed at the meeting include the state government’s steps to ward off the coronavirus pandemic; plans by government to cope with the fallout of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other sundry matters.

Top government functionaries in the meeting include Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Taiwo Akerele.

Others are Commissioner for Local Government and Community Matters, Hon. Monday Osaigbovo and Special Adviser on Political and Community Matters, Hon. Osaro Idah.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.