OMO-AGEGE CONGRATULATES BOXER, EFE AJAGBA

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has congratulated Nigerian professional boxer, Efe Ajagba, on his recent victory over Razvan Cojanu.

A statement from the Media Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, issued on 20 March, 2020, disclosed that the lawmaker, who hailed Efe Ajagba’s feat, noted that by his outstanding performance, the Ughelli-born athlete who hails from the DSP’s senatorial district of Delta Central, has not only made his state proud but Nigeria and Africa in general.

The senator, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Sports, Mr. Azania Omo-Agege, commended Ajagba for his optimism, can-do spirit and hard work and while describing the 25-year-old boxer as a role model, equally tasked Nigerian youth to emulate him by pushing themselves to the limit to achieve success.

According to him, “Despite Efe’s humble beginnings and early life struggles, his doggedness, commitment and professionalism has propelled him to his current undefeated status and 13-match winning streak. Efe has established himself as a huge force to reckon with global heavyweight boxing.

“While the presence of Nigerians in the sports has dwindled since the retirement of the legendary Samuel Peters, Efe has taken up the gauntlet and followed in the footsteps of some top class Nigerian athletes in establishing himself as a formidable opponent.

“We are indeed proud of his commitments and achievements in the heavyweight-boxing arena. We hope that this will inspire young and talented Nigerian athletes to be steadfast, hardworking and dedicated towards their goals.

“We are proud that a courageous and dedicated man like Efe Ajagba who hails from Ughelli, Delta Central, is flying the flag of Nigeria and Africa very high on the global stage.

“We recognize that Efe’s journey has not been a smooth ride, having tried and tested himself in several sports including football, featuring for a local club in Ughelli. Efe got his boxing breakthrough in 2014 when he was selected to be part of the Nigerian team to participate in the Commonwealth games and delivered some outstanding performance that gained him and Nigeria a bronze medal. He has since used this as a stepping stone to propel his name into the heavyweight-boxing arena and knocking out some household names in the process. This Office is extremely proud of these achievements indeed.

“We wish Efe good luck in his next fight and wish to state that we strongly believe in his talent and skill and pray that these will continue to give him an edge over his opponents long into his boxing career”.