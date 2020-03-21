ANAMBRA STATE GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES ON THE PREVENTION OF THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19).

As the Coronavirus continues to ravage the world with increasing intensity through mostly person-to-person contact and infected surfaces, Anambra State Government, in recognition of its primary duty to protect the life of everyone in the state issues the following directives:

All public gatherings of up to 30 persons meeting at the same time are suspended from Monday, March 23, 2020. This affects social ceremonies, for example, parties, weddings, title taking, burials and funerals as well as meetings.

(2) MARKETS

• Traders and people visiting the markets are advised to wash their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds on each occasion. Washed hands must not be dried with handkerchiefs or towels or other pieces of cloth because they may be infected, rather; washed hands should be allowed to dry naturally.

• Frequent use of hand sanitizers is strongly recommended.

• Handshaking, hugging and all other forms of physical contact are strongly discouraged.

• A distance of 6-feet should be maintained between customers and traders.

• Leaders of the markets are advised to buy infra – red thermometers to test people in the markets. Any person with a temperature of above 37.9 degrees Celsius should be referred to a hospital.

(3) TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS

• Students of tertiary institutions in Anambra State are directed to proceed on vacation from March 20, 2020 until further notice.

(4) NURSERY, PRIMARY, SECONDARY and VOCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

• All nursery, primary, secondary schools and vocational institutions [Public, Private and Mission schools] are to close from Monday, March 23, 2020, until further notice. This means no academic or extra-curricular activities are allowed in schools.

(5) RESIDENTS

• All residents of Anambra state are advised to avoid handshaking, hugging and all other forms of close contact. They are also advised to minimize contact with door handles and hand rails and to travel only when it is absolutely necessary.

• Everyone is advised to keep a reasonable social distance when holding a conversation with someone else.

• All residents returning from countries and states with active COVID-19 cases must go into self-isolation for 14-days and contact the Anambra State Public Health Emergency Operation Center immediately (PHEOC) once they feel unwell. During self-isolation they must take a reading of their temperatures twice daily.

• All residents are encouraged to carry hand sanitizers around with them always.

PHEOC numbers are 08030953771, 08145434416, 08117567363, 08058967320.

(6) HOTELS,AND RESTAURANTS

• All hotels must provide hand-washing stations and sanitizers at the entrance. Guests are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds at intervals.

• Management of all hotels should take a reading of the temperature of guests and visitors with non-contact infra-red thermometers

• Temperatures over 37.9 degrees Celsius should be reported to the PHEOC.

• Management of all hotels and restaurants must check the temperature of all their staff and customers daily. Staff and guests should observe the guidelines of social distancing. Staff with temperatures more than 37.9 degrees Celsius should not be allowed to serve and must report to the hospital.

• All Hotels are directed to keep an accurate record of all their guests including names, phone numbers and addresses.

Night Clubs, Lounges and Bars

• All night clubs, lounges and bars are directed to adhere strictly to the basic standards of social distancing and to provide infra-red thermometers, hand-washing points and hand sanitizers.

(8) COMMERCIAL TRANSPORT

All commercial transport owners and operators are directed to maintain a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers to Anambra state.

All commercial transport owners and operators are directed to provide face masks for passengers.

Passengers are encouraged to always carry hand sanitizers with them and to wash their hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds at intervals.

Please note that more updates on the best practices we must adopt to prevent the spread of Coronavirus shall be communicated as the need arises.

Signed

Professor Solo Osita Chukwulobelu

Secretary to the State Government.