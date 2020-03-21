CoronaVirus: GOV OBIANO URGES RESEARCHERS TO INTENSIFY EFFORTS ON COVID-19 VACCINE

By James Eze

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has called on researchers in the academia and research institutes across the world to intensify efforts in the search for Covid-19 Vaccine.

Speaking at the 10th Convocation ceremony of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam on Saturday, Governor Obiano charged the academia to hasten up and lead the world out of the dark tunnel it has found itself with Coronavirus.

Said he: “I know that research institutes and biological laboratories are all busy searching for solutions across the world but there is a need for greater effort to lead the world out of this dark tunnel for good.”

Emphasizing that Coronavirus had “struck fear in the heart of humanity,” Governor Obiano used the opportunity to re-emphasize his earlier public announcement on the guidelines for containing Coronavirus in the country.

“We must all adhere strictly to the principles of Social Distancing as recommended by the World Health Organization. If we cultivate the habit of washing our hands regularly, using hand sanitizers frequently, avoiding large gatherings and spending more time indoors with our families and loved ones, we shall overcome Coronavirus,” he stated.

Speaking further, governor Obiano said, “Ndi Anambra we must not make the mistake made by other societies who disregarded these simple rules. I have no doubt that we shall overcome this pandemic by the Grace of Almighty God! This cup must pass in Jesus name!”

On his administration’s investment in education, Governor Obiano observed that Chuekwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University had enjoyed the support of his administration since he assumed the position of governor.

“I remember that one of the first things I did in my first year in office was to work for the accreditation of the Medical College of this school. At that time, the first set of medical students of this school had floated around for ten (10) years, waiting for accreditation. Some of them had lost both hope and the zeal for knowledge. But we did not only speedup the accreditation of the Medical College; we also offered automatic employment to these students who had waited for ten years for a degree in medicine. Beyond that, the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital is one of the few hospitals in the country that is equipped with an Oxygen Manufacturing Plant. I personally commissioned the plant last year to make oxygen easy to access and affordable to that hospital.”`

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Greg Nwakoby had expressed his gratitude to the government of Anambra State for its support to the university.

“Thanks to the Anambra State Government for the construction of the road from Uli-Center, off the Onitsha-Owerri Road to the Uli campus. This has ensured smooth movement to and fro the Uli campus of the university. The modern medical center was recently built and equipped with modern medical facilities at Igbariam campus by His Excellency, Chief Willie Obiano. The contract awarded by His Excellency for the installation of streetlights along the road from Igbariam junction at the Enugu-Onitsha Express Road into the University, through the entrance gates at new and old sites has been completed and the Igbariam campus of the university is currently enjoying the streetlights,” he enumerated.

The university rounded off the ceremonies by awarding honorary doctorate degrees to four distinguished Nigerians including Sir Emeka Offor, Sir Daniel Nwanneka Chukwudozie, His Royal Highness Igwe Chris Oranu Chidume and Lady Ngozi Nwanosike.