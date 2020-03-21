Coronavirus Update: NIGERIA NOW HAS 22 REPORTED CASES – Ehanire

Nigeria Health Minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has confirmed that the country has now recorded 10 new cases of Coronavirus in Lagos and the Federal Capital Abuja, to bring the total number of identified cases to 22.

Writing on his dedicated social media Twitter handle: @DrEOEhanire, the Health Minister twitted:

#Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of #COVID19 in Lagos and FCT.

That is a total of 22 cases in #Nigeria: Lagos 16, FCT 3, Ekiti 1 & Ogun 2.

2 have been discharged. All cases are clinically stable and receiving adequate care.

All are Nigerians, 9 returning from Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain & UK, 1 close contact of a known case.

In FCT, the cases are being treated at Uni. of Abuja Teaching Hosp., Gwagwalada.

In Lagos, the cases are being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos.