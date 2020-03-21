OBUAH DELIVERS VALEDICTORY SPEECH, AS RIVERS PDP ELECTS NEW CHAIRMAN, EXCO

ADDRESS OF THE STATE CHAIRMAN OF PDP, BRO FELIX OBUAH AT THE 2020 STATE CONGRESS IN PORT HARCOURT.

My dearest governor, party members, colleagues and delegates of our great party, history is being made today as our dear state, the treasure base of the Nigerian nation, and indeed our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, credibly acclaimed as the largest in black Africa is about to witness the birth of a new state Executive to pilot the affairs of the party onwards.

Indeed, it gladdens my heart that I am at the centre of this history, having been ably and triumphantly navigated the party’s ship through the murky waters of the nation’s politics since 15th April 2013 till date.

You are all aware of how the state leadership of the PDP of which I am the outgoing Chairman came into being after a fierce legal battle with the reactionaries that held all of us hostage untill April, 2014 when they were rooted out through well grounded court judgements both at the Federal High Court in Abuja and also at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

Today, we are who we are, and we are where we are as a result of that courageous battle for our freedom from the hands of these neo-colonialists and local champions that took advantage of our trust, loyalty and peaceful disposition to build a self empire that translated into a slave camp for the unsuspecting innocent Rivers populace.

At the vanguard of this war of emancipation was no other than our brave, fearless, courageous and indefatigable state governor, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa). I give all the credit to him for his vision and doggedness.

His Excellency’s attitude to serious issues of public interest has indeed continued to provide us the latitude to get to our altitude.

He has no doubt shown and proven that self-trust is the essence of heroism.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa) by his frame and simplicity, has proven that heroes are not known by the loftiness of their carriage, and by his bravery, also stoutly asserted that braggarts are generally the merest cowards.

On this note, I want to thank His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa) in a very special way for all his support and courage that provides the impetus for success and numerous landmark achievements of our great party in the last 6 years superintended by my humble self.

It may interest you to know by way of refreshing your memories that since we assumed office in 2013 ahead of the 2015 general elections in the country, it has been all win-win situations.

From a struggling position for survival when the party was led by self-seeking leaders, our party has not only continued to grow from strength to strength, it has also become a mega star that that has eclipsed other political parties in the state that today in Rivers State, we have only two political parties namely: PDP and others.

This is not a happenstance. It’s a result of hardwork and conscious effort to do things differently and to succeed where others failed.

Our first task therefore on assumption of office was how to rebuild the party and restore the eroding confidence of hundreds of thousands of our party men and women who were disenfranchised with the leadership style of our predecessors.

It was against this backdrop that my administration first and foremost, ensured that party discipline was imbibed in our members, observed the right value system and good ethical conduct which we believe, were the necessary tools for the desired transformation.

Your Excellency, Sir and my dear party members, this is the magic wand that is responsible for the enviable internal party we have in the PDP today at all levels in our state. This is solely responsible for sustainable socioeconomic development, good governance and effective service delivery that characterize the PDP-led government in Rivers State since 2015 under my visionary, selfless and exemplary leadership of His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (Africa).

In 2015 general elections, it was a landslide victory for the PDP in Rivers State, having produced the executive governor, won the three senatorial seats namely: Rivers South-East, Rivers West and Rivers East respectively. We also won all House of Representatives seats and over 28 members of State House of Assembly seats.

To the glory of God and with gratitude to the governor, I was re-elected on Tuesday May 11, 2016 for a second term as Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

I was on Thursday, September 17, 2015 elected chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Rivers State. I meritoriously served in that capacity for two terms.

In 2019 general elections which was acclaimed as the most contentious in the political history of our state, despite all the gang-up, intimidation, combined military and police attacks on our members and supporters, our party still won the governorship election for a second time under my watch, the three Senatorial seats as well as the State House of Assembly.

The PDP presently has the Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councillors in the 23 local government Councils of the state.

This is an unprecedented feat in the light of the onslaught and mayhem unleashed on Rivers State by the opposition using Federal might during the elections which regrettably claimed lives of our supporters and innocent Rivers People. We’ll always remember and pray for their souls for paying the supreme sacrifice.

A minute silence was observed in their honour.

Apart from mastering the art of winning elections by keeping faith with the social covenant we entered with the mass of our people, insisting on doing the greatest good to the greatest number of our people, our party has also built a multi-million naira Multi-purpose Hall at the State Party Secretariat in Port Harcourt and was unveiled by the Governor on Friday, December 18, 2015.

We have put in place a Democratic way of choosing our leaders at all levels which anchors on justice and fairness. This has paid off with peaceful conduct of Party Congresses (Ward, LGA, and State). All of us are beneficiaries of this achievements as we remain strong members of the party wether in or out of office.

As we elect a new State Executive today, we are not leaving you as orphans. We are still behind you and expect you to cherish and protect these core values. We so much commit to mind the principle that “the final test of a leader is that he leaves behind him in other men the conviction and the will to carry on.”

In these six years of my leadership of the PDP in the state, though not without some challenges we have been able to build legacies that if upheld will keep our dear party on the top of the heap and make it the envy of it’s contemporaries in Nigeria and beyond.

I wish all delegates a peaceful and successful State Congress.

May the Almighty God continue to bless, keep and protect our dynamic governor, our dear state and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

God bless you all.

BRO FELIX A. OBUAH

PDP CHAIRMAN,

RIVERS STATE.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020.