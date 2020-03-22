Breaking: LAGOS ORDERS CIVIL SERVANTS TO STAY-AT-HOME OVER CORONAVIRUS, ISSUES OPERATIONAL GUIDELINES FOR TRANSPORT OWNERS, COMPANIES, PASSENGERS

Lagos State Government has directed public officers from Grade level 1 to 12, in the State Civil Service, to stay at home for the next 14 days as part of precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during a statewide address on Sunday, 22nd March, 2020, directed that all public officers in the entire unified public service from grade level 1 to 12 which constitutes about 70% of the entire public workforce should stay at home from Monday 23rd March 2020 for 14 days at the first instance, adding that the situation will be review this as time goes on.

“Members of the public are advised to refrain from visiting any of our public offices and to transact such businesses as is possible that we can do this on the phone or online channels.

“This stay-at-home (order) does not affect any of our first responders, meaning the medical personal are still meant to be at their duty posts, the fire service, members of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LAWMA and other essential services are not affected by this directive,” Governor Sanwo-olu clarified.

He also reiterated that all measures are being put in place to curb the spread of the virus while urging residents to maintain the social distancing culture.

The Governor’s address was complimented by a Press statement issued and signed by Dr. Frederic Oladeinde Hon. Commissioner for Transportation, dated Monday, 23rd March, 2020, which gave detailed clarification and guidelines of the initiative by the Lagos State Government to curb further spread of corona virus in buses, cabs, motor parks and garages.

The full press statement by the commissioner reads thus:

LAGOS STATEMENT

MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION

PRESS STATEMENT

COVID 19: Public transport preventive measures guidelines to curb further spread of corona virus in buses, cabs, motor parks and garages.

As part of the efforts by the Lagos State Government to further prevent a State- wide spread of COVID-19 especially in motor parks, garages and other public transportation related environment, the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation is hereby notifying the general public through this statement that the following guidelines are henceforth compulsory for all stakeholders in public Transportation in the State to comply with:

1. All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to sanitize their parks and garages regularly and continuously (at least before and after each trip)

2. All Transport Operators/Companies are expected to have at the entrance to their respective parks/garages, washing hand equipment with soap and running water.

3. All Operators are expected to have alcohol based sanitizers in their Vehicles for the use of Drivers, Conductors and Passengers

4. All Operators are not allowed to over crowd/over load their vehicles at this point in time, Passenger’s spacing must be fully observed. NCDC recommends that at least 2m (5feet) distance is required between anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

5. No standing in all BRT and LBSL bus operations

6. All buses should be at 60% capacity and not 100% (i.e danfo and other commercial buses)

7. All Air Conditioning System in public transport be put off

8. All public transport Operators/Company must have temperature reader to test each passenger before boarding the bus

9. All drivers and conductors should always wear hand gloves and nose guides while in transit

10. All passengers are also required to sanitize themselves before and after each trip

11. Passengers are also required to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water before and after each trip

12. Operators/Companies and passengers are expected to report any suspected case of COVID-19 to the Ministry of Transportation or call 08000CORONA

13. Passenger are also expected to report any Operator/Company that does not comply with these guidelines to the Monitoring Officer at sight or write to the Ministry, stating the Vehicle Registration Number, Park and Time.

With this directives well disseminated to you our transport Stakeholders and the men of the realms of fourth estate, we are confident that together we can put off this ranging fire of COVID-19.

Together we can stop further spread of the virus in Lagos State and Nigeria.

I thank you for listening and God bless.

Signed:

Dr Fredrick Oladeinde

Hon. Commissioner for Transportation.