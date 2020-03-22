Coronavirus: GOV OBIANO ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY FOR NDI ANAMBRA

ANAMBRA STATE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY BY HIS EXCELLENCY, GOVERNOR WILLIE M. OBIANO

(1) PUBLIC GATHERING

All public gathering is banned ‪from 23rd March 2020‬ until further notice .

(2) MARKETS

Traders and Ndi Anambra who go to the markets should wash their hands frequently, with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and allow it to air dry.

The use of hand sanitizers is strongly recommended if the hands are not visibly dirty.

Hand shaking, hugging and all other forms of contact salutation is strongly discouraged.

A distance of 6-feet should be maintained between customers and traders.

Leadership of the markets are advised to buy infra – red thermometer to test any cases of their member or customer falling sick in the market.

(3) TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS

Students of Anambra tertiary institutions must proceed on vacation effective 20th of March 2020 until further notice.

(4) PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS

All inter-house sports competitions are hereby suspended until further notice.

The management of all schools in the state must provide hand wash stations at entrance of all schools. They must ensure that all students and visitors wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, allowing their hands to air-dry. It is desirable for parents to provide hand sanitizers for their wards.

DAY STUDENTS

Management of all schools must on arrival to school, take the temperature of their day students. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

BOARDING STUDENTS

Schools management are encouraged to take the temperature of their boarding students at least once every day. Temperatures above 37.9 degrees Celsius must be reported to the nearest hospital.

All Primary and Secondary Schools in Anambra State must go on indefinite vacation effective 27th March 2020.

(5) RESIDENTS

All residents in Anambra state are advised to avoid handshaking, hugging and all other forms of contact salutation.

They are to avoid unnecessary travels.

Every body must keep a reasonable social distance when conversing with each other.

All residents returning from countries and states with active COVID-19 cases, must self-isolate for 14-days and contact the Anambra state Public Health Emergency Operation Center immediately (PHEOC). During self-isolation they must take their temperatures twice daily.

PHEOC numbers are ‪080309531; 08145434416;0810446408‬.

(6) HOTELS, EATERIES AND NIGHTCLUBS

All hotels must provide a handwash station and sanitizers. Guests are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds.

Management of all hotels must take the temperature of guests and visitors with a non-contact infra-red thermometer.

Temperatures over 37.9 degrees Centigrade must be reported to the PHEOC.

Management of all hotels, restaurants and nightclubs must check the temperature of all their staff on daily basis. Staff with temperature more than 37.9 degrees Centigrade should not be allowed to serve and must report to the hospital.

Restaurants must avoid overcrowding patrons at the table. Hotels are encouraged to maintain a database of their guests.

(7) LUXURIOUS BUSES

All luxurious bus owners and operators must maintain a travel manifest for inbound and outbound passengers to Anambra state.

All luxurious bus owners must maintain hand wash stations and provide hand sanitizers in their buses.

Passengers are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and running water.

All intrastate buses are encouraged to have hand sanitizers in their buses and encourage passengers to use same.

GOVERNMENT HOUSE, AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE, THURSDAY, MARCH 19, 2020.