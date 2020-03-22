NO CORONAVIRUS IN ANAMBRA STATE – Adinuba

Anambra state government has debunked purported claims of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the state and stated categorically that there is no Coronavirus in Anambra State.

Reacting to a story posted on social media by someone it described as an ‘unknown person’ who claimed that seven persons have been infected with the Coronavirus in Onitsha, the state Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, described the

information as completely false, adding that there is not even one single case of COVID 19 in the state, let alone seven of them in Onitsha.

The commissioner’s statement, sourced from several verifyable social media platforms, disclosed that while the so called Doctor who held the press conference is non existent, the Nigerian Medical Association in Onitsha has equally distanced itself from the event ascribed to it in the fake news, even as the Onitsha General Hospital has not treated anyone with symptoms resembling Coronavirus and no tests of the Coronavirus have been conducted at the Onitsha General or any other hospital in the state to that effect.

The full statement reads thus:

NO CORONA VIRUS IN ANAMBRA STATE

It has come to the knowledge of the Anambra State Government that one unknown person has posted on the social media a claim that seven persons have been infected with the Coronavirus in Onitsha. This information is completely false,

There is no case of COVID 19 in the state, let alone seven of them in Onitsha.

There is no medical doctor with the name of Frank Ndubuisi Obi who purportedly addressed the press on this phantom development in Onitsha.

The Nigerian Medical Association in Onitsha held no event ascribed to it in the fake news.

The Onitsha General Hospital has treated no one with the Coronavirus.

No tests of the Coronavirus have been conducted at the Onitsha General or any other hospital in the state.

And no laboratories in Onitsha or anywhere in the state have reported any case of the virus.

The Anambra State government has not cordoned off anywhere in Onitsha or any other place in the state over the Coronavirus.

While advising ndi Anambra State to always observe personal hygiene by washing their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, by using hand sanitizer, by keeping 6feet away from other persons, and by avoiding handshakes and embraces, the state government assures all and sundry of its preparedness to protect the life of everyone in the state.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

Signed

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.