COVID-19/CoronaVirus, Politics

Coronavirus Update: PDP SUSPENDS ALL POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

PRESS STATEMENT

COVID-19: PDP Adopts Further Safety Measures, Suspends Political Activities

Sequel to the earlier decision of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to shutdown activities at our secretariats and offices across the country, the party has further resolved to suspend all activities bordering on congresses, rallies and other large gathering of members of our party across the federation, with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

This decision has become imperative in respect to the need for continuous social distancing and other health safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 in our country.

The PDP enjoins the Federal Government to continue to review situations as they concern the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and take measures, even if stringent, to safeguard lives.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary

March 23rd, 2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.