Coronavirus Update: PDP SUSPENDS ALL POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

PRESS STATEMENT

COVID-19: PDP Adopts Further Safety Measures, Suspends Political Activities

Sequel to the earlier decision of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to shutdown activities at our secretariats and offices across the country, the party has further resolved to suspend all activities bordering on congresses, rallies and other large gathering of members of our party across the federation, with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

This decision has become imperative in respect to the need for continuous social distancing and other health safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 in our country.

The PDP enjoins the Federal Government to continue to review situations as they concern the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and take measures, even if stringent, to safeguard lives.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

March 23rd, 2020.