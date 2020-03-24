Covid-19: GOV ZULUM BRACES UP FOR ECONOMIC DOWNTURN, SETS UP TEAM TO INCREASE BORNO’S IGR; SAYS 2020 BUDGET WILL BE REVIEWED

In preparation for impacts from global economic downturn due to covid-19 pandemic and fall in Nigeria’s oil revenue, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has set up a team with mandate of increasing Borno’s internally generated revenue through innovations, fiscal discipline, blocking of leakages and priority funding.

The Governor announced the team on Tuesday, 24th March, 2020, in Maiduguri, to be chaired by his economic adviser, Alhaji Mustapha Bulu with members that include Permanent Secretaries in ministries of finance, trade and investment, environment, transport, health, water resources as well as general managers of the state’s housing and water cooperation. Chairman of the state Board of internal revenue will serve as the team’s Secretary.

He said the team is to block all leakages in revenues accruing to the state and to harness all increase internal revenue.

Governor Zulum also announced in Maiduguri that the state executive council will review the 2020 budget given the fall in oil price which could make projected revenue from the federation account potentially impossible as a result of drop from more than $50 bench mark to less than $30 being the price at the moment.

Zulum said a revised budget will be sent to the assembly in which less revenue will be projected from the federation account while some projects will be set aside with government to focus on funding priority projects.