Covid-19: RIVERS GOVT. SETS UP SPECIAL TASK FORCE ON ENFORCEMENT OF BAN ON PUBLIC GATHERINGS, PLACES OF WORSHIP

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Rivers State Government has set up a 12-man Task Force on the enforcement of ban on public gatherings and places of worship in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

The Task Force is headed by His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike , Governor of Rivers State.

Other members include: The Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Air Force Commander, Naval Commander, State Director, Department of State Services,State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Secretary to the State Government, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief of Staff, Government House, Commissioner for Health, while the Commissioner for Information and Comminication will serve as secretary.

The Task Force will hold its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020 by 11am at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Members are advised to be seated by 10.30am.

Paulinus Nsirim,

Honourable Commissioner,

Information and Communication,

Rivers State.

March 24th, 2020.