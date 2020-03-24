COVID-19/CoronaVirus, National news

Covid-19 Update: PRES. BUHARI TESTS NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, ABBA KYARI IS POSITIVE

Abba Kyari and Pres. Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus), following a test for the disease that was carried out yesterday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC

The NCDC informed the president on the outcome of his result this morning in Abuja.

Presidential sources say the test on the president was necessitated after his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Kyari had travelled to Germany March 7 to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned one week later on March 14th but did not show any symptoms.

