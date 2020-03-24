COVID-19: We Won’t Be Overwhelmed – DTSG (See Photos of Well Equipped Isolation Centre in Asaba)

Delta Government on Monday reaffirmed its preparedness to avoid being overwhelmed by any challenge that may be posed by the Coronavirus pandemic

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, made this known in an interview with newsmen after inspecting facilities, including Holding Centre and Isolation Centre at the Specialist Hospital, Asaba as part of measures to check the disease also known as COVID-19.

Ononye, who was in company with Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Chiedu Ebie and Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the state government had established facilities across the state to effectively handle any contingency on the pandemic.

The facilities, according to him, include Isolation Centres built by the state government at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba; Specialist Hospital, Warri; Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara and Specialist Hospital, Asaba.

He added that the government had also provided no fewer than 11 Holding Centres across the state.

The commissioner disclosed that health professionals were currently undergoing special training to man the centres, adding that the state had also formed a strong partnership with the Federal Government, other state governments and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to combat the disease.

He appealed for calm from residents in the state, and urged the media not to cause panic but to report facts, adding that ‘’the state government was doing all that is necessary not to be overwhelmed’’.

Ononye advised that recent entrants into the country from any of the high-risk countries should self-quarantine themselves in the interest of public health, saying that the fight against coronavirus was a collective responsibility.

He insisted that social distancing should be maintained and hygiene be improved on and that those exhibiting symptoms of the virus or fever should report to hospitals.