Covid-19: GOV OKOWA INSPECTS DELTA ISOLATION CENTRE, URGES DELTANS TO ADHERE STRICTLY TO PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES (See Photos)

– By David Diai

Delta State Governor, today, Wednesday 25th, 2020, inspected the second Covid-19 Isolation centre at the Specialist Hospital Asaba, to ascertain the level of readiness and preparedness of the facility and management to handle any Covid-19 situation, in the eventuality of an occurrence.

Governor Okowa, who had some drops of hand sanitizer dropped on his palm by one of the personnel, immediately he alighted from his vehicle on arrival at the Centre, rubbed them throughly to sanitize his hands, then proceeded to inspect the facility and interact with the personnel on ground, maintaining the recommended social distancing, as he accessed the equipment at the facility.

Apparently satisfied with the readiness and operational capacity, as well as the very top notch functional equipment, purchased and installed in accordance with the specific guidelines and recommendations of the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and the Ministry of Health, the Delta Governor urged Deltans to adhere strictly to all the precautionary measures and respiratory hygiene procedures mandated by the World Health Organization, WHO as well as the NCDC and the Ministry of Health.

Governor Okowa said: “This morning, I inspected one of the Delta State COVIDー19 isolation centres at the Central Hospital, Asaba. My visit was aimed at assessing our level of readiness and to ensure the proper distribution of ventilators and other necessary equipment across all the isolation centers.

“I wish to urge all Deltans to adhere strictly to the following precautionary measures

“Wash your hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 – 60 seconds and use alcohol-based Sanitisers.

“Social Distancing: maintain at least two metres (six feet) between yourself and anyone, especially those coughing or sneezing.

“Persons who are coughing or sneezing should stay home or keep a social distance. They should not mix in a crowd.

“Ensure good respiratory hygiene by coughing into your sleeve at the bent elbow or using tissue to cover your mouth and nose. Then dispose of the tissue immediately.

“Deltans are advised to avoid all non-essential travel within or outside the State.

“It is important we realise that the virus does not spread itself; it is spread by people.

“If you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and have difficulty in breathing, call the following numbers for guidance:-

0803 123 0480, 0803 123 0481

(viii) Do not engage in self-medication,” he cautioned Deltans.

Governor Okowa also used the opportunity to commend the Federal Government for halting international flights into the country as part of measures to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank the Federal Government for stopping international flights and for closing the land borders; This will enable us to manage people in the country that have been exposed to the virus and also be able to manage the transmission chain to reduce the numbers,” Okowa said.

Flashpoint investigations reveal that Delta State now has two Isolation centres in Asaba the state capital; Central/Specialist Hospital and the purpose-built Isolation Center at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

In addition, an Isolation Center is being established at the Teaching Hospital in Oghara with ready to use Dialysis Machines. Another Isolation Center is also being set up in Warri and arrangements have almost been completed to ensure that the necessary standard and certified equipment, will be deployed as soon as the ward is completed before the end of the week.

It was also learnt that in the last 72 hours, the Delta State Government has acquired 19 new ventilators and a good number of monitors that will be used by the medical staff in the event of an outbreak, while Governor Okowa has also confirmed that more ventilators will be installed within the week and subsequently, at all the Isolation centres to beef up the preventive measures being put in place by the State Government to fight Covid-19.

“We are also establishing a centre in Warri. By tomorrow (Thursday), all works that need to be done to put the ward in good shape would have been completed and the necessary equipment will be deployed, for the purpose of being able to attend to would-be patients if and in case we have the Coronavirus in the state,” Governor Okowa had stated.