Akwa Ibom News/Politics, COVID-19/CoronaVirus, Health, News

Breaking Covid-19 Update: AKWA IBOM TO PAY SALARIES MARCH 26, TELL WORKERS TO STAY-AT-HOME FOR ONE WEEK

Following a critical analysis of the situation relating to COVID-19 situation, I have been directed by HE the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel to make the following announcements;

1. Salaries of state government workers for the month of March will be paid today, Thursday, March 26, 2020.

2. Workers are advised to prepare to stop going to work and stay at home for one (1 ) week with effect from Monday 30 March, 2020. The stay-at-home order will be strongly enforced.

3. All borders and roads leading in and out of the state are closed with immediate effect; except for the transportation of food items.

4. Ibom Air will suspend all flight operations from Sunday, 29 March, 2020.

5. Markets are to remain open for sale of foodstuff and essential items only.

6. All Churches are strongly requested to fast and pray for God’s mercies on Sunday 29 March, 2020.

7. Residents and citizens are strongly advised to apply all the preventive measures earlier announced.

While the one week stay-at-home order subsists, the Akwa Ibom State Government will continue to monitor and provide regular updates on any development in the COVID-19 situation in our state

Although there is no confirmed COVID-19 case in Akwa Ibom State, we abide by the ancient adage that ” prevention is better than cure”.

The Governor, also enjoins all residents and citizens; including professional bodies, to desists from creating unnecessary panic within the state by propagating unverified news, whipping up selfish and myopic sentiments and fanning the embers of discord for pecuniary / or political gains.

God bless, guard and keep Akwa Ibom State.

Amen!

Signed:
Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem
Secretary to State Government

March 26, 2020

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.