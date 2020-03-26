Covid-19: AGENCY CHARGES RESIDENTS OF WARRI, UVWIE AND ENVIRONS TO CLEAN UP THEIR SURROUNDINGS

PRESS RELEASE

As part of measures to enhance personal hygiene and curb the spread of diseases including the ravaging corona virus (covid-19), the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency (WUEDA) has charged communities and residents of the area to immediately embark on a cleaning exercise of their surroundings.

The Agency said that it was pertinent for the people to instantly tidy up their environment not just to promote a healthy living but particularly to ensure that the circumstance that could stimulate the growth and spread of the corona virus was avoided.

In a statement issued by the Director General (DG) of WUEDA, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, the Agency said that due to the seriousness and urgency of the issue at stake, the people have to commence the cleaning exercise straightaway and not wait for a government declared environmental sanitation day.

“Given the devastating effect of the corona virus (covid-19) worldwide and the increasing rate of its spread in Nigeria, we have no other option now than to clean up our surroundings, on individual and house to house basis.

“Besides keeping our environment neat, it will help us to live healthy, checkmate the spread of infectious diseases like the corona virus.

“So we plead with you all in the Warri and Uvwie axis to go clean up that gutter in your front, that heap of dirt in front of your kitchen and that refuse in your office, shop and market place. Above all, maintain a clean attitude inside your residence,” the DG said in the statement.

Macaulay who is a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) reiterated the government’s commitment to the integrated development of the entire Warri and Uvwie axis through the master drainage project and facelift of the area.

According to him, the charge for the people to clean up their surroundings did not mean that the government was running away from its responsibilities.

Stella L. Sanu

PRO, WUEDA