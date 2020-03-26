Press Statement

COVID-19 : Kano Shuts Borders To Avoid Inter-State Movement from, Friday 27th March, By 12 Midnight

Against the backdrop of curtailing possible spread of Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) the Kano state government orders the closure of all routes linking to the state from other parts of the country from Friday 27th March, by 12 midnight.

As from then all movements coming in or out of the state are banned. This includes all kinds of movements through the borders of the state. Even those coming to Kano through Domestic Wing of Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) will remain at the airport, without getting entrance into the city.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje reiterates that “This decision is hard, but absolutely necessary, as part of precautionary measures against the deadly COVID-19 possible spread. We urge Kano citizens and all other Nigerians to bear with this difficult situation.”

Government, according to the governor would take all the necessary steps in making sure that, the state is safeguarded against the deadly disease.

Adding that, “People must cooperate with health workers and all other stakeholders to make sure that our state is safe and the country in general.”

Social distancing, as adviced by health workers, according to the governor, and the need to stay at home by all is an important aspect that should always be observed.

He added that hand washing with soap and running water or cleaning with sanitizer should always be observed by people, emphasising that, “All what health workers are doing is for the benefit of all, to have an improved healthy society with healthy population.”

Governor reminded that civil servants who were ordered to stay off from offices, were given that directive to allow them stay at home for their safety and that of the society at large.

All members of the public should stay away from going to markets, unless for essential needs,” he warns.

While boarders would remain shut, according to the governor, the state would continue studying the situation and keep people abreast of any development.

“We are therefore calling on people to keep on praying and make sure that they always abide by all the medical advices given by health workers,” he urged.

All agencies like Nigeria Police Force, Kano Command, Kano Roads Transport Authority (KAROTA), Hisbah among others, would see to the enforcement of this banning order. And governor calls on the public to cooperate with the security agents.

Abba Anwar

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State

Wednesday, 25th March, 2020

