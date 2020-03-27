Covid–19: NMALAGU CALLS FOR TRUE REPENTANCE, FAITHFULNESS TO GOD

The Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Religious Matters, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu has called on Nigerians to repent and be faithful to God to heal the land and the world of the global pandemic disease, Coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

The Assistant to the Governor made the call on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020, when the leadership of a Christian Non-Governmental organization, ALPHA, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba.

Bishop Nmalagu stated that the only permanent solution the coronavirus pandemic globally is to be faithful and have true repentance through Jesus Christ, noting that epidemics, death and endless toiling of man began as a result of sin, caused by the action of Adam and Eve.

He also noted that the sinfulness of human-being is too much, ranging from corruption, violence, shedding of innocent blood for religious bigotry and quest for wealth.

“The level many people are forsaking God and righteousness is provoking God”, he stated, citing examples with the laws of God as could be found in the Holy Scripture.

“Epidemics breakout is one of the consequences of forsaking God and getting involved in wickedness. Individual, family, state, national and global true repentance, intensive fasting and praying, and serving God in the name of Jesus Christ is all we need to heal the land.”

The visit afforded the members led by Pastor Dr Wawe Henry, who is the president of the group, to thank the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for the number of Christians among his appointees, as prayer was offered for protection and healing of Nigerians, especially for victims of the global Coronavirus Pandemic.