THREE TOP GPA STUDENTS RECEIVE ANIOMA ASSOCIATION US, GEORGIA SCHOLARSHIPS

Three Anioma students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria with top Grade Point Average (GPA) have received the 2019 scholarships valued at N100,000 each from Anioma Association USA, Georgia Chapter.

The students are Mokwenye Favour Ifechukwude, 300 level Industrial Chemistry of University of Benin with GPA 3.7 (from Akwukwu Igbo, Oshimili North LGA, Delta State), Ebube Ifeanyinachukwu Nwabah, 300 level Medicine and Surgery, University of Benin with GPA 4.06 (from Issele-Uku Aniocha North LGA, Delta State) and Nzei Kanayo, 600 level Medicine and Surgery, University of Nigeria Nsukka with GPA 3.56, (from Akoku – Uno, Ukwuani LGA, Delta State).

The elated students who were presented with their scholarship certificates and cheques expressed gratitude for the scholarship awards; as they thanked members of Anioma Association USA, Georgia Chapter for their selfless service and for finding them worthy of the financial support for their educational pursuit.

The award ceremony, which was held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Main Hall, Bureaucrat House, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Mariam Babangida Way, Asaba, Delta State, was marked with a lecture titled “The Role of Youths in Building a Sustainable Community in today’s Nigeria; and attended by students, parents of recipients, media personnel and other stakeholders of not more than the stipulated number among other guidelines on social gathering as advised by relevant health institutions for the prevention of the spread of Covid 19 disease in Nigeria.

Dr. Kpamioseh Ogbechie, the President of Anioma Association USA, Georgia Chapter, in his welcome address, said the association was committed to providing opportunities and supports to fully harness the potentials inherent in Anioma and across the globe, towards a better, progressive, and prosperous Anioma land.

Ogbechie who was represented by Dr. Victor Ozieh, Public Relations Officer of the association and member of the Scholarship Committee stated that “education remain the greatest legacy and survival tool we can bequeath to our younger generations in today’s fast-paced world”.

Barrister Awele Ideal, a quintessential legal practitioner and Principal Partner, Ideal Chambers applauded Anioma Association USA, Georgia for their efforts on youth and community development.

Ideal, in her well researched paper urged the youth not to be distracted by circumstances within their immediate environment, but to choose a positive path and work assiduously towards the attainment of set goals. She opined that “Success is simply the meeting of preparedness and opportunity and as individuals how we shape our future lies solely in our hands.

Interrogating the role of youths in building a sustainable community in today’s Nigeria, Barr. Awele reasoned that, Nigeria being the third-largest youth population in the world, according to a recent report, Nigeria’s youth should rise up to the challenge of nation’s building as done in past. “The youths of Nigeria were in the forefront in the fight for the independence of this country.

The likes of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Anthony Enahoro among others fought for Nigeria’s independence” so the youths of today have no reason to be laidback, she declared.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Scholarship Committee, Mrs. Perpetua Uwechue, noted that the scholarship awards, now in its sixth year continued to grow progressively with remarkable impacts in the lives of Anioma students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria. She commended the recipients of this year’s awards for their academic excellence thus far and advised them to continue to strive to be the best at all times.

Mrs. Uwechue in her remarks, read by Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe, Coordinator of Anioma Association US, Georgia Scholarship Awards, stated that the scholarship scheme is merit based and the selection process was rigorous and thorough, as the applicant’s submissions went through various vetting and screening.

“To merit the scholarship award, applicants had to demonstrate good communication and writing skills, by writing a 3-page essay topic that must have important socio-economic relevance to the development of citizens of Anioma Land. Applicants also had to demonstrate academic excellence, by submitting evidence of achieving a good Grade Point Average (GPA) of not less than 3.0 during the academic year in review and an attestation of good moral character, by providing written references from professors in their respective university departments and Diokpas in their home town community,” Uwechue emphasized.

Similarly, in a separate session with newshounds, Mr. Godfrey C. Osakwe, Coordinator of Anioma Association US, Georgia Scholarship Awards and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Delta State Chapter, reiterated the purpose of the annual scholarship programme which is “to encourage scholarship and challenge the youth to constructive competition, creative thinking as well as instill discipline among the rising generation of youths in Anioma and by extension Delta State.

He stated that from the records, the association has invested so much in the scholarship programme since inception in 2014, with a total of eighteen beneficiaries spread across the nine local government areas that make up Anioma (Delta North Senatorial District).

Osakwe, however called for more of such selfless service and also for value reorientation and character regeneration among today’s youth, parents and leaders alike, so as to check the deteriorating values amongst today’s youths and adults without which the future is but an opaque mirror.

Comrade Florence Ngozi Nwabuonwu, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Finance, Delta State and Vice Chairman, NUJ Delta State Information Chapel, in a vote of thanks, commended the association for the good initiative of scholarship programme. She equally thanked the guest speaker for a well delivered lecture and the guests who made it to the award ceremony.

The event was anchored by Mr. Joseph Joweigha, CEO of ExactEdge Ltd. and Assistant Secretary, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Delta State Chapter and dignitaries at the event included; Dr. Alexander Awunor, the convener of Anioma Medical Professionals Forum and his wife, Mr. Philip Ngozi Ifechukwude, an acclaimed poet and storyteller with several books to his credit.

Also in attendance were Mr. Val Ozieh, Engr. Onyeabor Nwabah and Dr. Nwabah Nkeiruka, Mr. Barth Inneh, Media Practitioner, Mr. Austin Azu, Media Practitioner and Comrade Lucky Okafor, President, National Association of Ibusa Students (NAIBS) among others.