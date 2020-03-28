Covid-19: REPS MINORITY LEADER, FAMILY TEST NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, URGES MEMBERS of NASS TO GO FOR TEST

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has tested negative to Corona virus, having been in self isolation in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday night, Hon. Elumelu said that having his family back from London, there was the need for him and the entire family to isolate themselves in consonance with the world best medical standards, saying that COVID-19 test had to be carried out on them.

He said that the result of the tests confirmed them all negative, while urging the leadership and members of the National Assembly to make themselves available to be tested for the deadly virus that have claimed the lives of over 12,000 persons globally.

The Minority Leader noted that as representatives with direct contact with all manner of people as a result of their functions, there was the need for them to be proactive with a view to helping in curbing the spread of the virus, pointing out that self isolation and making themselves available for test to be carried out on them, to determine one’s status as a leader is the key to preventing the spread of the virus.

Hon. Elumelu also urged Nigerians to keep faith with the various levels of Government by keying into guidelines released as this would enhance synergy towards curtailing the corona virus in the country.

“Adherence to the directives of the NCDC is critical to having a headway in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria,” the Minority Leader stated. .

While commending United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Tony Elumelu Foundation for donating N5billion and N1billion respectively, and others who magnanimously donated to the fight against the disease, he also called on the Federal Government to be more proactive, sincere and apolitical in the fight against the virus, adding that critical directives to the people should be done with human face so as to achieve the much needed co-operation that will make them adhere strictly to the instructions.

“The Federal government should make food available to our people in the rural areas, enforce drastic reduction from telecom companies on all telephone charges, collaborate with state governments to convert some hotels into temporary hospitals, pay minimum charges pending when the house stimulus bill is passed into law, and ensure a further drastic reduction in petroleum pump prices.

“At this stage the Federal Government should provide free medicals to Nigerians at all levels,” Hon. Elumelu stated

The highly respected Federal Legislator who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, commended the efforts and measures put in place by the Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa towards the fight against the virus in Delta State and urged the people of the State to join forces with him to forestall the outbreak of the virus in any part of the state that is yet to record any case of corona virus, even as he lauded the dogged efforts of the Lagos state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in fighting COVID-19 in the State which has become the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria