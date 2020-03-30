CORONAVIRUS IS REAL, SAYS OKOWA, AS DELTA GOVERNOR ORDERS ALL RESIDENTS TO STAY HOME FROM WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1ST

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has issued a list of directives and public health operational guidelines, chief amongst which is that all Deltans have been ordered to stay at home from Wednesday, 1st April, 2020.

The directives and guidelines are as follows:

*All residents in the State are to stay at home from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

*All businesses-malls, supermarkets, markets and shops -are to close from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

*Food sellers are to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and are required to strictly adhere to the social distancing rules.

*Deltans are advised that there will be increased security presence on the streets and land borders to ensure strict compliance with these directives.

*These restrictions are for two weeks in the first instance but do not apply to persons providing essential services namely;

(1)Security

(2)Healthcare (Pharmacies are to remain open)

Water

(3)Fire

(4)Power

(5)Essential Departments of Media Houses

(6)Essential Departments of (7)Telecommunications companies.

Officials of these agencies/companies must carry valid identification tags to ensure easy identification and smooth passage.

Residents are urged to adjust to the new normal and cooperate with the Government and law enforcement agencies. Drastic as these measures may seem, they are for our collective good. At the same time, we must keep on praying to God to save us from the seismic effects of this global pandemic.

Governor Okowa further stated that: “As families across Delta State prepare to comply with our precautionary lockdown measures, I want to reassure you all that this decision was not taken lightly. It was taken after thorough consultations with experts, and it is aimed at protecting you and your families.

“As a medical doctor, I have watched and read reports on the Coronavirus. It is real — and its effects are devastating to communities and to the human body. However, it does not travel on its own. When people do not move, it does not spread.

“This is why, we will continue to work with community leaders at all levels across Delta State to sensitize them on the need for holistic compliance of the lockdown. Together, we can and we will beat this thing. But we can only do this if you play your own role”.