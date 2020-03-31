Borno Covid-19 Update: GOV ZULUM STORMS STATIONS TO CHECK FUEL HOARDING, WANTS OFFENDERS PUNISHED BY DPR

Amidst suspected plans by some petrol marketers go create artificial scarcity under Covid-19 lockdown, Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020, stormed some filling stations in Maiduguri with a call on the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to seal off stations hoarding products.

Zulum, in surprise outing, evaluated quantities of fuel available at some stations he visited. The Governor’s visit was informed by reports made to him, of some unpatriotic marketers taking advantage of covid 19 preventive measures put in place by Government to hoard petroleum products to exploit buyers.

The Governor’s visit made some fuel stations to revert to selling products at government fixed prices of 125 naira pet liter as against inflated rates they forced on buyers who bought for fear of scarcity.

Zulum had during interactions with marketers frowned at exploitative behaviors and said he would ensure they were punished by the DPR which has the statutory duty to regulate marketers.

“We will partner with DPR, the affected stations will be appropriately sanctioned to serve as deterrent. We noticed that most of the stations either selling above the official N125 price per liter or hoarding the products for the reason best known to them. Therefore, I want to appeal to DPR that such stations be sealed” Governor Zulum said.