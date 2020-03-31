Covid-19: OBOREVWORI, DELTA SPEAKER, DONATES HAND SANITIZERS, OTHER ITEMS TO CONSTITUENTS

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has donated hand sanitizers and other items to his Constituents in Okpe State Constituency.Making the delivery of the items at the Orerokpe General Hospital, on Monday, March 30, 2020, for onwards distribution to hospitals and Primary Health Centres across Okpe Local Government Area, the Speaker expressed the hope that they would go a long way in protecting his Constituents against the global Coronavirus pandemic.Describing the Virus as deadly, Rt Hon Oborevwori said that the items were to compliment the efforts of the State Government in tackling the spread of the disease.While saying that there has been no confirmed case of the Virus in the state, the Speaker implored his Constituents to avoid engaging in any unauthorised gathering, crowded places, adding that; ” I have come here today to make my modest donation of these items to those who elected me to serve them. I am so glad that I was able to source for these items that are now so scarce as a result of the period that we have found ourselves. I am handing over the items to capable hands to distribute to my Constituents and I want to use this opportunity to appeal to my people on this dreaded virus. ” Please, we should try as much as possible to maintain social distancing, we should adhere strictly to all measures as directed by the state government towards curtailing the killer disease”.”We should maintain personal hygiene. Let us take precautions very seriously because COVID 19 is real, but thank God it is not in Delta State, but we should not take it as a joke. We must do everything possible to fight the Virus. Let us make proper use of these donated items. Let us use this period to pray for the state, the nation and the world in general over this disturbing Virus”, he said.Receiving the items, the Medical Director of Orerokpe General Hospital, Dr Otiti Jerome expressed gratitude to the Speaker for the kind gesture and promised that they will get to the people across the local government area.While saying that the donation was timely, the Medical Director said that they would be put into good use by the people and prayed God to continue to provide for the Speaker. Also speaking, the Executive Assistant to Governor Okowa on Projects Monitoring and former Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area, Chief Godwin Ejinyere who witnessed the delivery of the items, commended the Speaker for always having his people at heart.He said that; “I really want to commend our Speaker for this wonderful gesture today. If everybody can do this for our people, Okpe Kingdom will be a place to emulate”.The presentation of the items was witnessed by the Executive Secretary, Okpe Local Government Primary Healthcare Coordinator, Dr Mokuro Isaac and Patience Ogbemudia, Director of Nursing Service, Okpe Local Government Area and they promised to take the items to the grassroots.Items donated by the Speaker include 3,000 hand sanitizers, 50 big buckets fitted with taps, cartoons of JIK, cartoons of HYPO, cartoons of MR MUSCLE and cartoons of DETTOL. The Health Centres that the items were distributed to are; Ughoton, Ugbokodo, Jeddo, Osubi, Okuokoko, Oha, Orerokpe, Evwriyen, Amuokpokpo, Adeje, Okwabude, Jakpa-Mereje, Egborode, Oviri-Okpe, Arhagba, Adagbrassa, Aghalokpe, Ajaguioyibo, Mereje Cottage Hospital and Orerokpe General Hospital.