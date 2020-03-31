Covid-19: OSANEBI, FORMER DELTA DEP. SPEAKER, DOLES OUT N10M, TRUCK OF RICE, 600 CARTONS OF NOODLES, OTHER FOOD ITEMS, FOR CONSTITUENTS.

To enhance the comfort of constituents and to happily observe the seat at home order of the state government, Member representing Ndokwa East State constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi today released the sum of Ten Million Naira, 650 bags of rice, 600 cartons of noodles and other food items for members of his constituency.

Osanebi who revealed that the packages to the constituents for the two weeks, in the first instance includes, 650 bags of rice, N10, 000, 000 ( ten million naira) cash, 250 cartons of groundnut oil, 500 cartons of tin tomatoes and 600 cartons of noodles were programmed to be distributed to all the communities of the over forty clans and ten federal wards of Ndokwa East.

Delivering the materials to different group leaders, Osanebi noted that the materials are sent to consolidate on the earlier sent items for the comfort of constituents as they seat at home, in order to check the outbreak or spread of coronavirus in Delta State.

The ten million naira cash was handed over to the national president and chairman of community and clan youth presidents, Comr. Benjamin Onwugbolu and Afam Oseji, respectively. This is to be distributed to all the communities and clans in Ndokwa East, targeting the youths.

The intent is to ensure that the youths have some cash in their pockets so they can comfortably seat at home and not be distracted, and have no reason whoever to go out or engage on activities that could be counter productive.

The 650 bags of rice and other food items were delivered to the PDP woman leader in the area, Mrs. Tina Eriano who has been mandated to reach every house hold in Ndokwa East, especially the poor and downtrodden, that might be tempted to go out within the two weeks in search of food for their children.

Awaiting the foregoing packages, the former Deputy Speaker had declared harvest of fishes from his lake, one of the biggest in Delta State, for surplus supply of fresh fish for the constituents, so that their store houses will be filled with all manner of food materials as they seat at home happily for the next two week.

To further allay the fears of the people and orient them adequately, in ensuring proper protective measures against coronavirus, the Empowerment Giant last week commenced the sensitization of constituents from community to community in the language they can understand, as free face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers were distributed to the people, to stay safe and protected. The process is still ongoing.



